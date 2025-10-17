University to observe eight-day holiday from today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has announced Diwali holidays from October 18 to 26 for its main campus as well as sub-centres.

Under the guidance of vice-chancellor Dr. Vijay Phulari, the new academic session began on June 16, 2025, and the university has been following the academic schedule accordingly. Events like the Youth Festival and Avishkar Festival have already been conducted as per the plan.

Colleges affiliated with the university will have Diwali holidays from October 15 to November 4, and the second term will begin on November 5. The academic departments of the university and its sub-centres will observe holidays from October 12 to 28, while the administrative departments will have holidays from October 18 to 26 a total of nine days.

During this period, departments such as Examination, Accounts, Establishment, Student Welfare, Library, and Academics will also remain on holiday, informed registrar Dr. Prashant Amrutkar. Academic departments will resume on October 29, while administrative departments will reopen on October 27.