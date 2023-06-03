Unmarried mother who abandoned her newborn caught by police

Had thrown away the new born fearing humiliation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An unmarried mother who abandoned a newborn baby born of an illicit affair was found by Kranti Chowk police on Saturday. The woman was caught in the CCTV camera and the police arrested her today. She confessed that she abandoned the baby as she would face humiliation in the society.

The police said that a newborn male infant was found abandoned near Shani Mandir in Kotla colony on May 25. The police took the baby into custody and placed it in a children's home. An investigation was started by registering a case against the unknown mother in the Kranti Chowk police station. During the investigation, a woman was caught on CCTV camera carrying a baby. When the police found her today, she confessed that she was an unmarried mother and lives with her sister. She works as a maid and had an affair with a married driver. She got pregnant in the relationship. The man then showed his readiness to take care of her and her baby. But fearing that having a baby before marriage, she abandoned the baby. Her boyfriend was also not aware of the incident. The boyfriend is ready to take care of that baby. However, the police are going to take action against the woman in this case. The DNA of the mother, father and the baby will be tested. Only after matching their DNA, the women and child welfare committee will take a decision to hand over the baby to its mother or not, police said.