Unseasonal rain creates chaos in marriage ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Strong wind and unseasonal rains hit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday afternoon. The wind was flowing so strongly that the pandal erected for the wedding ceremony was blown away. A chaotic situation aroused among those attending the ceremony. The incident occurred at Gandheli village on the outskirts of the city.

The marriage ceremony of the girl from Talekar family was held at Gandheli with the son of Gadekar family from Ladsavangi on Friday. Heavy rain started at the time when the ceremony was in progress. The pendal was blown. The people took shelter wherever they found it. Many villagers let the people come inside their houses. The ceremony resumed when the rain stopped completely at around 3.30 pm.