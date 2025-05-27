Unseasonal rains continue to wreak havoc

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Unseasonal rains have been wreaking havoc in the different parts of the Marathwada for the past few days.

More than 30 persons were killed due to lightning strikes during this period. Hundreds of animals were also killed. Thousands of hectares of land are still under water while orchards are extensively damaged.

Latur district had received the highest rainfall until the last week. According to a report given by the Divisional Commissioner's Office on Tuesday, Dharashiv district now recorded 230.9 mm of rainfall.

Unseasonal rains were experienced many times in the month of May. However, it has not been as consistent as the monsoon. Drizzling rains started in Marathwada on May 6. Even after 21 days, unseasonal rains are not ready to stop for the farmers. Most farmers undertake tillage in the fields at the beginning of May. This year, tillage work has not started. There has been, more or less, rainfall in all the districts of Marathwada.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that there would be unseasonal rains for the next few days. Because of this, there is a lot of moisture in the soil. Farmers are wondering how to plough the fields in such a situation. After ploughing, there should be hot weather for a few days. The Mriga Nakshatra will begin on June 7.

Experts in the agriculture department are giving advice to farmers to sow their seeds around June 15. On the one hand, due to the unseasonal weather, farmers have to wander a lot to get fertilisers and seeds.

Box

Rainfall in Marathwada

The district-wise rainfall in the Marathwada so far is as follows;

District----------------------------Rain in mm

Chh Sambhajinagar ---------141.4

Jalna-----------------------157.4

Beed-----------------------181.2

Latur-----------------------206.5

Dharashiv------------------230.9

Nanded-------------------110.5

Parbhani------------------104.3

Hingoli------------------ --110.7