Untaxed properties on CSMC radar!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a major administrative decision, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to conduct door to door survey to verify whether properties having electricity meters are under the ambit of property tax or not. The municipal corporation will soon be procuring the list of meters from the power entity - Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). The aim of implementing the drive is to boost the property tax collection.

In the current financial year, against the target of collection of Rs 500 crore, the officials could collect Rs 137 crore, to date. To intensify the recovery drive, the municipal corporation has appointed zonal inspectors. Earlier, independent staff have been deployed upon the task of recovery. Besides, a meeting to review recovery is conducted every week at the ward level.

The drive would gain momentum after the end of the election process as many civic officials and personnel are on election duty. Later on, the list will be procured from the MSEDCL. Accordingly, the CSMC personnel would visit door-to-door and verify whether the property tax has been levied or not upon the properties where the electricity meters are installed.

According to CSMC many slums falling under Gunthewari Areas have come up in the surroundings of city. The CSMC tries its level best to provide basic amenities in these areas (at least to some extent). Hence the CSMC personnel during the drive would levy property tax upon properties found untaxed, but electricity meters are installed.