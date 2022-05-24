UPSC prelims to be held at 33 centres in city

Aurangabad, May 24:

The union Public Service Commission will hold a preliminary examination at 33 centres in the city on June 5.

A total of 10,510 civil service aspirants will take the examinations in the two sessions. The first session will be from 9.30 am to 11.30 am while the timing of the second session between 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Deputy collector of the General Administration Department Prabhoday Muley said that around 1552 officers and employees would be deployed for the examinations.

The candidates need to carry admit card along with one photo identity proof card compulsorily.

The photo identity proof cards included Aadhar Card, Voter ID card, Passport, PAN card or Smart Card and licence.

Except admit card, black and blue ink pen, and photo identity card, no other thing will be allowed at the examination hall. UPSC officers will supervise the examinations