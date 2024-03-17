USF celebrates International Women’s Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF) organised an International Women’s Day programme recently. Medical Officer of the Municipal Corporation and the chief guest Dr Neeta Padalkar highlighted the inherent multitasking ability gifted to women. With profound insight, she underscored the pivotal role women play in balancing responsibilities both within the home and in the society.

Her address served as a catalyst for self-discovery and empowerment, urging women to embrace their multifaceted capabilities and chart their path towards fulfillment and success.

The interactive session provided a platform for learning and bonding, reflecting the spirit of empowerment that defines the USF.