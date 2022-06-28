Usha Agrawal no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 28, 2022 10:30 PM2022-06-28T22:30:09+5:302022-06-28T22:30:09+5:30
Senior member of the Agrawal community, Usha Nirankaran Agrawal (77, Delhi) passed away due to a heart attack while undergoing treatment in Aurangabad on Monday evening. Her last rites were performed in the N-6 crematorium. She is survived by a daughter, two sons and grandchildren.