Ustadji left indelible mark on the global stage of music

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The passing away of renowned tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain is a great loss to the world of music. Ustadji, blessed with immense creativity, could create a magical atmosphere as soon as his fingers danced on the tabla.

I have cherished the sweet memories of the day I had the privilege of meeting Ustadji. On December 15, 2013, he visited Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar along with santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma for the ‘Legends Live in Concert’ held in Aurangabad.

Watching and listening to the jugalbandi of these two legendary artists was an unforgettable experience for us. As the then MLA and Maharashtra Education Minister, I had the honour of welcoming Ustadji and interacting with him.

Heartfelt tribute to this great artist who left an indelible mark on the global stage of music.

Rajendra Darda, Editor-in-Chief, Lokmat Group