Vacant seats for B Ed displayed for 2nd round

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) displayed vacant seats for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-II of B Ed course admissions on Tuesday.

The first CAP ended on January 8. The colleges uploaded the admitted candidates list while the vacant seat position was released was today.

The selected students get admission to B Ed (general and special) for the Academic Year 2021-2022.

The candidates who wish to change the option can do so from January 13 to 17.

The e-scrutiny of the uploaded documents and filled application forms will be done from January 14 to 20.

The provisional merit list will be released on January 24 while aspirants can submit their grievances between January 25 and 27. The final merit will be displayed on February 3 while seats will be allotted on February 7. Those who are allotted the seats will have to report to the college and confirm the admissions between January 8 and 11.