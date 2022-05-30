Vaidya gets Bharat Gaurav Shri Samman

Aurangabad, May 30: Director of Vaidya Academy, Dhananjay Vaidya was recently bestowed with the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Shri Samman for his work in the field of education, at a ceremonial award function held in New Delhi.

Defence Expert, Government of India Praful Bakshi gave away the award in the presence of Joint Director Parliament Security Aaqil Nafees, former Deputy Speaker Of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, cricket coach Madan Lal Sharma and other dignitaries.

His innovative methods of teaching, efforts in improving the basic understanding of students in mathematics and science and achievements in improving the academic percentages of students were praised. A teacher with experience of 21 years, his students are working in fields of Engineering, Science, Commerce, Arts, Research and Law. Many students of the 10th CBSE Board from different states of India and from cities like Pune, Mumbai and Chennai and even those from abroad, especially Gulf countries, are taking online classes from his academy.