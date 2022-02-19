Vaijapur Sena MLA, 10 others booked, accused beat up cousin, sis-in-law of MLA, couple had feted union minister Karad

Aurangabad, Feb 18: A case has been registered against ten persons including Vaijapur’s Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare for allegedly beating up his cousin and sister-in-law at Vaijapur on Friday. The MLA was miffed at the couple for felicitating the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

According to details, Dr Karad toured Vaijapur teshil on Thursday. At Satana, villagers felicitated Dr Karad. Jayashri Bornare also honoured him. Jayashri’s husband Dilip is the first cousin of MLA Bornare. So, the latter’s family members felicitating the BJP leader became the talk of the town.

On Friday, there was a programme of Varshashraddha at Godavari Colony in Vaijapur. Jayashri, her husband Dilip and women members from MLA Ramesh Bornare’s family were also present. The issue of the felicitation programme at Satana cropped up leading to the dispute.

Jayashri Bornare said MLA Bornare, his brothers and women from the family called me and my husband out of the programme venue and beat us up. The injured couple went to the Vaijapur police station for lodging a compliant but faced difficulties as power supply had been disrupted then. They narrated the whole incident before the gathered journalists. Jayashri threatened of committing suicide after which police sent her for medical examination. After obtaining treatment, she went to the police station late tonight and lodged a complaint.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against MLA Bornare, his wife, Sangita, brothers Sampant, Sanjay, other family members Varsha Bornare, Deepak Bornare, Ajinkya Bornare, Ranjit Chavan, Aboli Bornare and Dinesh Bornare.