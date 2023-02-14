Valentine's Day celebrated with joy and excitement

-Youths exchange roses and gifts to express love

Aurangabad: Valentine's Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and joy in the city. Areas including Aurangpura, Nirala Bazar, Connaught Place, Malls, Bibi-Ka-Maqbara and Siddharth Garden were bustling with youths. By exchanging gifts and flowers, the youths expressed their love for each other.

Many seemed to emphasize seclusion while some also ventured to multiplex with their loved ones. In the past few years, watching cinema and eating at an expensive hotel have also become a new theme of enjoyment on Valentine's Day. Hence cafes and hotels in the city saw a rush of youths after 7 pm on Tuesday. All days are the same for those in love, however Valentine's Day is celebrated on a larger scale as it is considered a special occasion for the couples in love.

On this occasion, many prepare to propose to their close ones, considering this golden opportunity to express their love for each other. There was also a rush in gift shops as many were seen buying soft teddies and chocolates throughout the day.

Single rose from Rs 100

Every year, the prices of roses and other flowers touch the sky on Valentine's day. Even this year, a single rose flower was sold for Rs 100, while the heart shaped balloon was being sold for Rs 10.