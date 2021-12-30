Valuables stolen from nurse’s house

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

Thieves broke into the house of a nurse and made off with jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 63,000 at Gadiya Vihar Road in Shivajinagar area on December 27 night.

Sukeshini Madhavrao Mane 930, Dharmabad, Nanded) works as a nurse in a private hospital. On December 27 evening, she went to the hospital. The next day, when she returned, she found that the lock of the door was broken. After entering the house, she noticed that Rs 25,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 38,000, all amounting to Rs 63,000 was missing.

A case has been registered in Jawaharnagar police station while PSI Nivrutti Gayake is further investigating the case.