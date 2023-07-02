Valuables stolen from woman’s house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into a house of a woman and made off with valuables worth Rs 50,000 on June 16. A case has been registered with the Kranti Chowk police station.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, accused Salik Khurchiwala, Shaikh Taufiq Ahmed, Shaqil Ahmed, and others entered her locked house when she was away from her house. They stole the valuables from her house and also threw the articles out of the house, she mentioned in the complaint. Head constable Dharmendra Shinde is further investigating the case.