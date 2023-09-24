Valuables stone from cars in different incidents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke the windowpanes of the cars and stole valuables worth Rs 4 lakh in two different incidents at Nirala Bazar and Prozone Mall areas on Saturday. Cases have been registered with the Kranti Chowk and Cidco MIDC police stations respectively.

Police said, Dr Poonam Bhat, a resident of Nakshatrawadi went to Nirala Bazar for shopping on Saturday evening. She parked her car in front of a shop and went shopping. When she came out of the shop, she found two bags missing from the car. These bags contained debit cards of various banks, documents, Rs 1.80 lakh cash, and jewellery worth Rs 1.57 lakh, all amounting to Rs 3.37 lakh. The thieves had broken the glass of the car and stole the valuables. A case has been registered with the Kranti Chowk police station. Under the guidance of PI Santosh Patil, PSI Vikas Khatke is further investigating the case.

In another incident, Abhishek Chandrabhan Thete parked his car at the trader centre near Prozone Mall. The thieves broke the glass of the car and stole his laptop and jewellery worth Rs 66,000.