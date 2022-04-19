Valuables worth Rs 19L stolen from N-4 area

Aurangabad, April 17:

Thieves broke into a house of an engineer in posh locality of N-4 Cidco and made off with valuables amounting to around Rs 19 lakh. A case was registered in this regard with Pundliknagar police station on Saturday.

Police said, Kopaak Venkat Narsingh Swami (Vishakapattnam, Andhra Pradesh) lives in a rented house Bandu Chavan at N-4, Cidco area. He works in a company as an engineer at Shendra MIDC area. He had gone gone to Ujjain with his family and the house was locked.

On April 15, Chavan called Swami and told him that the back door of his house was open and the articles in the house are scattered. Swami asked him to inform about it to the police. He came to the city at around 1 pm on Saturday. He found that valuables including diamonds, gold and silver amounting to Rs 19 lakh was missing from the cupboard.

A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station while API Sheshrao Khatane is further investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the thief has been captured in a CCTV camera in this area. CP Dr Nikhil Gupta has issued directives to the investigating officers of Pundliknagar police station and crime branch.

Earlier, around 78 tolas of gold and Rs 4.75 lakh cash were stolen from the Bungalow of Dr Namdev Govind Kalvale in N-4, Cidco area in 2019. The then police station API Ghansham Sonawane solved the case in just 20 days and seized 40 tolas of gold and Rs 13 lakh cash from the thief. A car purchased after selling the jewllery was also seized. This is the big thefts after this incident in N-4 area.