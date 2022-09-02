Valubles stolen from Mukundwadi, Mitmita

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

Thieves stole valuables lakhs of rupees from the houses in two different incidents at Mukundwadi and Mitmita areas.

The first incident occured in Mukunwadi railway station.

Police said, Manoj Kaduba Bhale (Sairajnagar) is a labourer. On August 31 night, he was sleeping in his room. The thieves broke into the house and made off with TV, Home theater and other articles. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.

Another incident occured in Mitmita area on Thursday morning.

Thieves entered into the house of Ankit Ladulal Paliwal (Green City, Mitmita) and made off with gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 91,000 and Rs 40,000 cash. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station.