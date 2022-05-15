Valubles worth Rs 2 lakh stone at Satara area

Published: May 15, 2022 10:30 PM

Aurangabad, May 15:

Thieves broke into a locked house in Satara area and made off with Rs 2 lakh cash on Saturday afternoon. Complainant Gajanan Utam Kathore (Venusut Society, Satara area) had gone for a wedding ceremony with his family members on May 14 afternoon. The thieves took advantage of the opportunity and entered the locked house and took away Rs 2 lakh from the cupboard. A case has been registered with Satara police station.

