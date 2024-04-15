Van catches fire while filling domestic gas near Phulambri

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, a van caught fire when the owner of the vehicle was filling domestic gas from a cylinder into it. The accident took place in the vicinity of a bus stand at Nimkheda village in Phulambri tehsil on Monday at noon. Meanwhile, the burning cylinder got bumped into the nearby cold drink shop further leading to the blasting of the fridge.

A resident of Ridhora Devi, Ali Khan Aziz Khan along with his family was going to Sillod in a van (bearing number MH 15 DM 5154). At around noon, he parked his van on the roadside at Nimkheda and was filling the gas from the domestic cylinder. Suddenly the van caught fire and within moments the cylinder got burst and was thrown away at the nearby cold drink shop of sarpanch Namdeo Khetre. The shop including the fridge got burnt and later on, there was blasting of the fridge as well. Meanwhile, the gadgets and articles like TV set, mobile handsets, and tyres got burnt into ashes.

The Wadod Bazaar police station’s assistant police inspector Sunil Ingle and Ankush Bagal reached the spot and performed the panchanama.

Untoward incident evaded

There were four persons including the car owner Ali Khan, his mother, his maternal uncle and driver Kaiser Shaikh in the car. At the time of filling the gas, Ali Khan and the driver were standing near the vehicle, while the other two occupants were standing at a distance away from the spot under the shadow of a tree. Above all, when the cylinder bumped into the nearby shop there were no customers present on the occasion. Hence a major untoward incident had been averted. Further investigation is on by the police.