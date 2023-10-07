Vande Mataram hall to be run by municipal corporation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Vande Mataram hall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 36 crore, will be transferred to the municipal corporation. The corporation will run the hall with the help of a private contractor.

The hall has an amphitheatre, a small auditorium, a museum hall and a large parking lot. The technical education department has made the rent of the hall up to one and a half lakhs, so no one is ready to come forward for the programmes.

The hall will be given to the municipal corporation on the condition that the rates are kept affordable to various institutions, organizations and educational institutions.

Administrators travels by city bus

Municipal administrator G Sreekanth traveled by smart city bus from central bus stand to collector office on Saturday night. During this journey, he discussed with the passengers in the bus, inspected the ticketing system and understood the problems of passengers. He instructed the officers and employees to provide maximum comfort to the passengers.