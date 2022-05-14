Various programme to mark Buddha Jayanti

Aurangabad, May 14:

Maharashtra Bhikhu Sangh and Aurangabad Upasak Upasika Sangh will organised various events to mark 2566th Buddha Jayanti to be celebrated on May 16.

Briefing the press, the president of the Bhikhu Sangh Bhikhu Bodhipalo Mahathero said, the entire world is facing economic and political problems today. There is anarchy in several country and some are facing wars. Under these circumstances, the thoughts of Buddha will help the world to maintain peace.

The 2566th birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha will be celebrated on Monday and various programmes have been organised to mark the event.

Bhikhu Abhayputra said, the programme will start near Bodhi Tree at Milind College area 4.30 am on Monday. The Bhikhu Sangh and the Upasak Upasika Sangh will gather at Milind College area. A Mahapuja of Bodhi Tree by lighting 108 lamps will be held at 4.30 am, followed by mass meditation. The laymen will be commanded Ashtasheel and they will follow the eight Sheelas for the entire day. A Parittran Path will be held at 6 am.

Bhikhu Gyanrakshit Thero said, a grand procession has been organised between 7.30 am and 10 am. The procession will start from the Buddha Statue at Siddharth Garden and will pass Kartik Hotel Chowk, Vijay Medical Chowk, Aurangpura, Mill Corner and will return to Milind College area.

The entire Bhikhu Sangh has appealed the the Upasaka and the Upasikas to attend the programme wering white cloths in large numbers.

Bhikhu Indavansa Mahathero, Mangal Bodhi, Kashyap Thero, Nagsen Bodhi Thero, Yashodeep, Buddhasaran Bodhi and others were present during the press meet.