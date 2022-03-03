Various programmes at Shwetambar temple

Aurangabad, March 3:

A Sattar Bhedi Pujan has been organised at the Shri Shankheshwar Parshwanath Shwetambar Jain Temple, Cidco on March 4 at 7.45 am. Similarly, a flag (Dhwaj) will be installed by the T Parasmal Chordia family on the completion of the 15 years of the Jain temple at 9 am. Shil Dharmashriji and Akadrushriji will be present for the programme. A musical programme of Rakesh Pandit, Labdhi Kripa mandal and Mutha brothers has been organised on the occasion. The organizers have appealed to the community members to be present for the programmes.