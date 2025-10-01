Various progs in MGM on Gandhi Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various programmes will be organised at Chintangah of MGM campus at 8 am onwards on October 2 as part of Gandhi Jayanti. The programmes included prayers of all religions, collective sutaktai and a lecture by Bhausaheb Shinde on 'Some Aspects of Gandhiji's Thoughts and Personality.' The programmes are open to all. Organisers have appealed to everyone to attend the events.