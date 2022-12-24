Various teachers' unions to join agitation for old pension scheme

Aurangabad: Members of teaching and non-teaching employees will participate in the ‘Pension Sankalp Yatra’ to be taken out by Maharashtra Juni Pension Sanghatna to the Assembly winter session in Nagpur on December 27 for the old pension scheme.

Members of the All Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools Headmasters Association, and different Teaching and Non-teaching employees unions will participate in the agitation.

President of Marathwada Headmasters Association Mohanrao Sonawne, Yunus Patel, Manohar Surgade and others appealed to all teachers and employees to support and join the agitation.

Before the morcha, a two-wheelers rally be taken out from Bapu Kuti to Buttibori on December 25 while a Padyatra will be organised between Buttibori to Khapri on December 26.

Prahar union declares support

Prahar Teaching and Non-Teaching Employees union asked it all the divisional and district-level office-bearers and members to participate in the agitation as the issue of the old pension scheme is related to all of them.

State president of the union Santosh Rajguru, Marathwada president Vijay Dhaneswhar and others appealed to all members to participate in the agitation.