Vasantrao Satote no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 1, 2022 10:25 PM 2022-11-01T22:25:02+5:30 2022-11-01T22:25:02+5:30
Vasantrao Kisanrao Satote (72, Sainathnagar, Satara) passed away on Tuesday. His last rites will be performed in the Pratapnagar crematorium on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.