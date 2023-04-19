Vastram Shaili at Greenvalley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A fashion show Vastram Shaili was organised at the Greenvalley School on Wednesday. The students showcased their creativity while they presented their creations. Some students designed the greenery of the nature, some defined the seasons and some described the beauty of mystic design adorned with various vibrant colours.

The show was divided into four rounds. The first round was about the States of India in which the students presented the dresses of Punjab, Kerala, Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. The judges and the faculty members appreciated the student models who walked over the ramp with much grace and confidence. Shyam Pawar made efforts for the success.