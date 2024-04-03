VBA declares Afsar Khan as LS candidate for district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Congress leader and former opposition leader to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) joined Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Tuesday expressing trust in the leader of adv Prakash Ambedkar.

In the evening, the VBA declared the name of Afsar Khan as the party’s candidate for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency. Earlier, Afsar Khan at VBA’s Kranti Chowk office said that he joined the party after making sure that it (VBA) can only give justice to members of deprived, OBC and minority communities.