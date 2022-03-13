VBA-MIF public meeting today; Hijab girl to be felicitated

Aurangabad, March 13:

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Muslim Ittehad Front (MIF) will jointly organise a public meeting at ‘Aam Khas’ ground in the evening of March 14 to create awareness on ‘Prophet Mohammed Bill’.

The bill was tabled in the legislative council to take action against those who misuse religious symbols for riots. Karnataka’s Hijab Girl Muskan Khan will be felicitated.

There were speculations on social media about the VBA-MIF programme, like police have not given permissions, Muskan Khan will not come. The office-bearers of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) criticised the programme on social media claiming that city people are sensible.

VBA spokesman Farooque Khan said that they would hold the programme as a letter to the commissioner of police and Begumpura Police Station was already given.

Later, a meeting with senior police officers was also held and details of the programme were given. The VBA office-bearers said that police would guide our volunteers on Monday morning.

Adv Prakash Ambedkar will enter the city in the afternoon. Muskan Khan will also arrive here. They said that the programme will be held on time and people should not believe in rumours. Javed Qureshi said that the programme would be organised at Aam Khan at any cost. “It does not matter who is making what allegations on social media. We are getting a good response from different areas. Somebody does not like this,” he added.