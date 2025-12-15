VBA to interview 150 aspirants

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) began conducting interviews of aspiring candidates for the municipal corporation elections at the party office in Kranti Chowk on Monday from 11 am.

A total of 395 aspirants obtained application forms from VBA, and 350 submitted their applications. Out of these, interviews were conducted for 150 aspirants.

The interview process included the participation of district in-charge Arundhati Shirsat, state executive member Amit Bhuigal, observer (West) Yogesh Ban, and former district observer Prabhakar Bakle.

Many party’s sitting and former office-bearers including Rameshwar Tayade, Rupchand Gadekar, Satish Gaikwad, Adv. Pankaj Bansode and Mateen Patel were present on the occasion.