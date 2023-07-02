VBA to organise morcha at divisional commissionerate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) will organise a morcha to the divisional commissionerate to press the demand to give financial aid to the kin of Zareen Khan, who died in police custody in Parali. The Morcha will be organised on July 4 at 11.30 from Bhadkal Gate.

Briefing the press, Marathwada secretary Tayyab Jafar, district president Yogesh Ban and city president Jalis Ahmed said, a state-level meeting of the representatives was organised on June 18. In the meeting, VBA chief Balasaheb Ambedkar condemned the incident of the death of Zareen Khan and directed that Morchas should be organised all over the state for getting justice for Khan.

As a part of this, a Morcha will be organised from Bhadkal Gate and it will pass through Buddhilane, Chelipura, Chandane Chowk to Divisional Commissionerate.

Similarly, a demand will be made to get justice for the deceased in the Kiradpura violence Shaikh Munir and Sameer Khan, and get financial aid for their families. Inquiry of the incident in which Shabana Patel was severely beaten up by Pishor police station PI Komal Shinde and her team, the leaders said.

The organisers have appealed to the activists and Muslim brethren to participate in the morcha in large numbers.

Afsar Pathan, Ruchand Gadekar, Pankaj Bansode, Milind Borde, Bhaurao Gawai, P K Dabhade, Akram Khan, and others were present during the press meet.