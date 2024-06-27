VC Dr Fulari instructs PWD to complete Shaheed Smarak work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The work of Namantar Shaheed Smarak that will come up Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) should be completed in the next three months,” said Dr Vijay Fulari, vice chancellor of Bamu during a review meeting with officers of Public Works Department (PWD).

It may be noted that the Management Council approved the construction of the martyrs memorial on February 25, 2022. The cost of work is Rs 30 lakh and it is being done through PWD. The work orders were issued in December 2022. The fund was handed over to the executive engineer of the PWD in February last year.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari had a meeting with chief engineering PWD Shrinivas Katkade recently and held discussions on the work progress.

He instructed the PWD officials to complete the work of the memorial in the next three months. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and executive engineer of the Estate Department Ravindra Kale were also present. Dr Amrukar said that the administration is insisting on the department completing the work on time so that the memorial can be dedicated to the public as early as possible.