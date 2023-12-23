VC Dr Yeole to be felicitated in Ambejogai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole will be felicitated in a programme to be organised at Ambejogai on December 26.

Organiser Dr Narendra Kale said that members of different authorities from Ambejogai are hosting the programme.

Chairman of Yogeshwari Shikshan Sanstha Dr Suresh Khursale will felicitate VC Dr Yeole and his wife Jyoti Yeole. MLC Satish Chavan will preside over. VC Dr Yeole will retire on December 31 after four and half years of tenure. Principal Dr Gautam Patil, Dr Babasaheb Gore, Dr Akhila Gauz, Haridas Somvanshi and others will grace the event.