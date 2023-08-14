VC Dr Yeole to hoist tri-colour
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 14, 2023 07:20 PM 2023-08-14T19:20:02+5:30 2023-08-14T19:20:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The flag hoisting ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy will organised at lawns located in front of the administrative building at 8 on August 15 to celebratte Independence Day.
Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will hoist the flage. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhile and other offices will grace the event. The administration appealed to all the employees and teachers to attend the programme.