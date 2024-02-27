VC Fulari to abolish CHB teachers system

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari said that the process of appointing teachers in postgraduate departments on a clock-hour basis (CHB) would be stopped soon.

It may be noted that there is a shortage of teachers on campus and recruitment of full-time teachers is pending. The university administration recruited 160 CHB teachers.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday evening for the first time taking the charge, VC Dr Fulari said that teachers can be appointed on a full-time or contract basis of 11 months.

“I have seen here a new thing of appointing CHB teachers which is done for schools only. We have a plan to appoint teachers on a contract basis for the next academic year. Each of the selected teachers will get a monthly salary between Rs 25,000 to Rs 32,000,” he said.

He said that the functioning style of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit in the university and colleges would be restructured to get better outcomes.

“The Pre-IAS Coaching imparts coaching for selected competitive examinations. We want to turn it into a centre where students should be able to get training for all types of competitive examinations, including talathi, banking and MPSC. A fund of Rs 25 lakh was earmarked in the budget for the year 2024-25. Initially, 200 students will be given coaching. The amount would be increased every year (up to 2026,” he said.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gawli, deans and other officers were present at the briefing.

Box

Transit centre

He said many parents from long distances visit the campus to meet their daughters and sons.

“However, there is no place on the campus where they can have a meal and talk with their children. The university wants to develop a transit centre for them on the financial contribution of teachers, employees and others,” he said.

Box

Meeting Consulate of SAARC nations

VC Dr Fulari said the administration is planning to hold a meeting with the Consulate Generals of SAARC countries to attract international students. This was included in the vision document prepared by the VC.