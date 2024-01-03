VC Gosavi urges teachers to undertake assessment work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Dr Suresh Gosavi urged the teachers to remain present at the evaluation centres to declare the results of undergraduate courses on time.

The evaluation process of UG November-December 2023 examinations is being done at 16 places in the four districts within the university’s jurisdiction. VC Dr Gosavi held an online meeting of principals on Wednesday.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gawali, deputy registrars and principals were present. He said that the results of the examinations should be declared in 30 days as per the provisions in Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016.

“So, it is mandatory for university and college administration and teachers to follow the norms.

Not just this, even the office of Governor and State Government issued directives time and again to declare the the result of universities on time,” he said. Dr Gosavi who is also the VC of Savitribai Phule Pune University said that various future opportunities for students depend on the declaration of the result on time.

“All the teachers should participate in the task of assessment. The college principals look into the assessment work personally and allow the teachers to evaluate at least 500 answer books in eight days of their respective subject,” he said. BoEE director Dr Bharati Gawali also spoke.

Earlier Dr Vishnu Karhale made an introductory speech. Dr Sanjay Shinde introduced the dignitaries. Rajendra Ganguarde proposed a vote of thanks.