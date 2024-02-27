VC presents vision document in Senate meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Various subjects including approving the budget and stopping outsources of degree printing were on the agenda and came up for discussion on Tuesday.

A Senate meeting was held at Mahatma Phule Hall today. This was the first meeting chaired by vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari after taking charge of the post. The meeting began at 11 am and the budget for the financial year 2024-25 was presented in the morning session.

The discussions on the budget were held. Management Council member Principal Dr Bharat Khandare presented the budget. Finance and Accounts Officer Savita Jampawad, deputy registrar Dr Sanjay Kawde, and desk officer Nitin Patil made efforts to prepare the budget. Head of the General Administration Department Dr Kailas Pathrikar and his team worked for the success of the meeting. A total of 52 members were present at the meeting.

VC presents vision document for Bamu

As it was his first meeting, VC Dr Fulari gave power point presentation on ‘Elevating Education: A Strategic Vision for the Univeristy.’ He also gave information about the projects and initiatives to be implemented in the coming five years.