Vedi Pratishtha Mahotsav concludes

Aurangabad, May 8:

A three-day Vedi Pratishtha Mahotsav was organized at Sajjanpur Kasabkheda in the presence of Acharya Hemsagarji Maharaj. The festival concluded with a grand procession on Sunday. An abhishek was performed with 108 kalash followed by Maha Havan and other rituals.

Acharya Hemsagarji Maharaj in his discourse said, be always indebted to the mother and father who gave birth. The parents who give us life are the true God. Devotees wearing traditional attire and chanting religious slogans participated in the procession that was taken out from the main road to the temple. Mahaprasad was given to the devotees. Temple president Anil Kala, Mahendra Thole, Rajkumar Pande, Santosh Thole, Ankit Kala and devotees from all over the State were present on the occasion.