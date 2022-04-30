Vedi Pratishthan Mahotsav from May 3
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 30, 2022 06:20 PM2022-04-30T18:20:01+5:302022-04-30T18:20:01+5:30
A three-day Vedi Pratishtha Mahotsav has been organised at the Shri 1008 Parshwanath Digambar Jan temple, Sajjanpur, Kasabkheda (Aurangabad) from May 3.
The mahotsav will be inaugurated on May 3 by the hoisting of the dharma dhwaj in the presence of Acharya Aaharcharya. On May 4, cultural events including abhishek, Shantidhara, Pratimashuddhi, Bhagwan Parshwanath Vidhan will be performed in the morning. A discourse of Acharya Shri has been organised at 3 pm on May 5 and a 108 Kalash abhishek in the evening. The organisers have appealed to the devotees to be present for the programme.