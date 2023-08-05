Vedics display proficiency in reciting 3500 mantras of 4 Vedas and 8 branches

Vedic Sammelan: 400 Vedpathis participate in the recitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A grand Vedic sammelan took place, where Vedics showcased their profound knowledge by reciting 3500 mantras from the Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda, and Atharvaveda, along with their 8 branches. These dedicated preservers of Vedic wisdom were duly honored for their accomplishments.

Over 400 Vedpathis (Vedic scholars) specializing in the four Vedas congregated for a two-day event. The participants engaged in mutual discussions, chanted together, and celebrated the glory of the Vedas, creating an atmosphere of immense joy and devotion. The Vedic assembly concluded on Saturday evening, marking a successful event.

The Dakshinamnaya Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sansthan, Sringeri, Sant Dnyaneshwar Ved Vidya Pratishthan, Dattadham, and Sri Krishna Gurukul Ved Pathshala jointly organized the 'Vedic Sammelan' (Vedic conference). On the second day, the proceedings commenced with Veda recitations. Each Veda was allocated a time slot of 20 to 25 minutes.

The mantras from various sections of each Veda, such as Samhita, Pada, Kram, Jata, Mala, Shikha, Rekha, Danda, Ghan, and Panchasandhighan, were recited one after another. The principal of Sant Dnyaneshwar Ved Vidya Pratishthan, Vedamurthy Durgadas Mule, the representative of Sringeri Sharda Peetham, Vedamurthy Vivekashastri Godbole, felicitated 400 Vedics for their exceptional knowledge and dedication. The meeting concluded with these ceremonies.

Vedamurthy Anirudh Deshmukh, Pranav Mule, Pramod Zalte, Anant Pandav Guruji and others were present.