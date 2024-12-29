Vegetable seller's son becomes CA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hemant Khandkhule, the son of Datta Khandkhule (Appa), who has been selling vegetables in Kumbharwada for the past 30 years, has become CA.

He failed 9 times, but, cracked the examination in the 10th attempt. Hemant, a resident of Hanumannagar, had to struggle a lot to become a CA.

The financial condition of the family was average. Since childhood, he had seen the immense hardships of his father, who supported the family by selling vegetables.

Since he was good at Mathematics, his teachers advised him to pursue a CA course. Accordingly, he determined to become a CA. He failed both the CPT and the IPCC at the beginning.

Still, he did not give up. He passed the second group of IPCC in three attempts. He became a 'CA' in the CA final examination of the November session. The news that Datta's son became a CA, spread like wildfire in the Kumbharwada area.