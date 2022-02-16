Vehicle rally cancelled as police deny permission

Aurangabad, Feb 16:

The vehicle rally organised by Maratha Kranti Morcha organised on Wednesday to mark Shiv Jayanti was cancelled as the police denied permission.

The in-charge of Pundliknagar police station informed about the denial of permission for the rally to the organisers on Tuesday. Hence, the rally was cancelled. Organiser Vijay Kakde Patil sought permission from commissioner of police DCP zone 1 and DCP zone 2 in writing.

PI Dilip Gangurde called the organisers at Pundliknagar police station and informed that that the permission has been denied. They were also served notice that legal action will be taken if the rally is taken out without permission.

Meanwhile, a strict bandobast was deployed at Chhatrapati College ground on Wednesday from the rally was to be started.