Verification of Age for Accused in Brother's Murder Case

Police are set to file a petition in court seeking to treat the juvenile accused of murdering his elder cousin as an adult. Additionally, a bone examination will be conducted to verify his age. The crime stemmed from anger over the cousin losing Rs 65,000 of the Rs 1 lakh he had won in an online game.

On the day of Makar Sankranti, the accused brutally murdered his cousin, Pradeep, over a financial dispute.

Knife Hidden, Clothes on the Attic in Satara

After committing the murder, the accused’s clothes were stained with Pradeep’s blood. He took a bath and tidied up the disarrayed bedding and bloodied bedsheets. He washed the blood-stained clothes, placed them in a bag, and hid it in the attic of the room. The knife used in the crime was wrapped in a cloth and hidden in a friend’s room in Satara. Inspector Atul Yerme uncovered this sequence of events during the accused's questioning on Saturday. By 5 pm, the accused was handed over to the Juvenile Justice Board.

Bone examination to confirm age

The accused’s family submitted school documents indicating he is 17 years and 6 months old. However, the police plan to conduct a bone examination to ascertain his exact age. Preparations are also underway to petition the court to try him as an adult.