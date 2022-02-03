Veteran CA Lotke passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 3, 2022 07:15 PM2022-02-03T19:15:01+5:302022-02-03T19:15:01+5:30
Veteran CA of the city R S Lotke (84, Shaktinagar) died of old age on Wednesday. Last rites were performed on him at Pushpanagari crematorium on Thursday. He was the first elected president of The Aurangabad Association of Chartered Accountants.