Vibrant India celebrated at APPS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangabad Police Public School marked ‘Vibrant India’ on August 14 to celebrate the nation’s rich diversity. Chief guest Omshiv Bade, tourist information officer, India Tourism, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with headmistress Geeta Damodaran, supervisors, activity coordinator, and teachers witnessed colourful performances by Grade 9 and 10 students. The event showcased the culture, traditions, and heritage of various states, promoting unity in diversity and patriotic spirit.