Victims of apathy: 24 die at Nanded Hospital for want of medicines; Stock of medicines worth Rs 40 lakhs purchased by hospital exhausted

Nanded: In a shocking revelation, 24 patients, including 12 infants, lost their lives in the past 24 hours at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital, Nanded, due to the non-delivery of medicines by purchasing agency Haffkine Institute.

According to sources, the deceased included six males, six females, and 12 newborn babies. However, the hospital administration contends that the death toll comprises mostly critically ill patients and also those referred at the last minute.

Dean Dr S R Wakode explained that many of the deceased patients were referrals from other districts, with some coming from private hospitals when their resources were exhausted. "The government hospital admits every patient who arrives, which can contribute to a higher death toll. The medicine shortage cannot be solely attributed to the patients' deaths. We are determined to use the District Planning Committee (DPC) funds to purchase the necessary medications."

The government hospital's outpatient department (OPD) caters to around 2000 patients daily, including a substantial number from Nanded, as well as from Hingoli, Parbhani, Yavatmal, Washim districts, and the neighbouring Telangana State. As the patient influx grows, the medicine shortage issue escalates. Presently, patients are being advised to purchase medicines from external sources.

Fund from DPC

The DPC had allocated Rs 4 crore for the hospital. Of this, Rs 1 crore each was earmarked for equipment, medicine procurement, surgical materials, and oxygen plants. Unfortunately, the proposal for the Rs 4 crore fund is awaiting technical approval, halting the purchase of medicines.

Rs 40 lakh medicine supply runs out

Due to the lack of essential medicines in the hospital, the stock of drugs on the verge of passing the expiry date is being called from the hospitals in the neighbouring districts if necessary. An appeal is being made to gift medicines on the birthdays of leaders. The stock of drugs worth Rs 40 lakh purchased by the hospital administration has run out.