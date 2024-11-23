Victory sweetened with 10 quintals of Peda and Laddus!

"Our leader has won; take peda," said the workers as they distributed 10 quintals of peda and motichur laddus to celebrate the victory.

After the assembly elections in the East, Central and West constituencies, the workers began distributing sweets. Sweet shop owner Rajendra Pawar mentioned that none of the candidates ordered sweets before the vote counting due to uncertainty. However, major sweet shops were prepared. After 2 pm, workers arrived at the shops to buy 4-5 kilos of peda or motichur laddus for their areas. In total, 10 quintals of sweets were sold in the city.