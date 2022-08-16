Video of dancing police officers & constables becomes popular on social media

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated in various police stations of the city on Monday. A video of police officers and employees dancing in front of Kranti Chowk Police Station to patriotic songs went viral on social.

The video was liked and shared by many citizens on social media.

According to details, various police stations were decorated on the occasion of Independence Day by making rangoli and installing attractive arches of three-coloured balloons.

The police station chiefs unfurled the flag on time and social initiatives were implemented. Patriotic songs were also being played in the police stations.

Senior police officer of Kranti Chowk Police Dr Ganapat Darade along with other officers celebrated Independence Day with enthusiasm. Women constable too participated in the celebration.

Dr Darade along with API Dr Vishal Ingle, PSI Vikas Khatke, Amol Soanwe and others danced in front of the police station to patriotic songs.

Police personnel are always found busy in investigation, bandobast of VIPs. They do not get even holidays. Because of this, their celebration has touched the minds of people through the video that went viral on social media and got many likes from citizens. It was also shared on different social media groups.