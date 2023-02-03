Vikram Kale wins Teachers’Constitueny poll 4th time

Aurangabad:

Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate (MVA) and sitting MLC Vikram Kale retained the seat in the Marathwada Teachers Constituency election for the consecutive fourth time by defeating BJP candidate Kiran Patil by a margin of 6,934 votes.

Kale secured 23,557 votes in the 13th round while Patil had to contend with 16,663 votes.

MVA candidate maintained the lead from the first to the final round. The counting of votes began at Marathwada Realtors Pvt Ltd, at 8 am, on Thursday. Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, election observer Shekhar Channe, collectors of all the eight districts of the region, district election officers, candidates and their representatives were present. The counting is being held at 53 tables. There were 61,529 voters while 53,257 of them exercised their franchise.

After the scrutiny, 2,485 votes were declared invalid. This means, there are 50,771 valid votes and the quota for the winning in the first preference votes were fixed at 25,386 votes. However, no candidate achieved the quota votes in the first round.

Vikram Kale received 20,078 votes in the first round followed by BJP candidate Kiran Patil (13,489 votes), and Suryakant Vishwasrao (13,543 votes). The remaining 11 candidates obtained 3,561 votes of first preference.

The election was held on January 30. A total of 53,256 voters (over 86 per cent) turned up for the election in the eight districts. The counting for the second preference votes began as no one got the quota of votes.

The elimination of candidates who had the lowest votes began in the second round.

The second preference votes were transferred to the remaining candidates after the elimination.

At the end of the 9th round, Kale had secured 20,331 votes, and Kiran Patil who was in second place in earlier rounds was in third place in this round with 13,616 votes. Suryakant Vishwarao has gone on the second place with (13,676 votes).

The party-wise and independent candidates' names are as follows; NCP Vikram Kale, BJP Kiran Patil, Kalidas Mane from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Suryakant Vishwarao from Marathwada Shikshak Sangh, Pradeep Solunke, Manoj Patil, Qadri Shahed Abdul Gafoor, Aniket Waghchoure, Nitin Kulkarni, Vishal Nandarkar, Ashwinkumar Kshirsagar, Ashish Deshmukh, Dnyoba Dukre (all independent). The main fight was among NCP, BJP and Shikshak Sangh candidates.

How votes are transferred to candidates

A quota is fixed for the first preference vote after declaring valid and invalid votes.

When no candidate succeeds in achieving the first preference quota, then the transfer of votes takes place. A candidate with the least first preference votes gets eliminated. The votes of the eliminated candidate are transferred to the other candidates.

In the ballots of these candidates, the number of second preference votes is transferred and added to other candidates' votes. The candidate who gets the minimum quota votes is declared the winner.

12 candidates eliminated

There are 14 candidates in the fray. A total of 11 candidates were eliminated from counting and their second preference votes were transferred to other candidates as no one achieved the quota of first preference.

There were three candidates in the 12th round. Suryankant Vishwasrao who obtained 14,128 votes until the 12th round and had less than two other candidates. So, he was eliminated from counting in the 13th round and his votes were transferred to the remaining two candidates. Vikram Kale was declared the winner in this round.

Names of candidates who were eliminated and their second preference votes transferred to other candidates are as follows;

- Ashwinkumar Kshirsagar (12 votes) transferred in the second round

-Votes of Ashishish Deshmukh (13 votes) transferred in the third round

-Votes of Aniket Patil (22 votes) transferred in the fourth round

-Votes of Vishal Nandarkar (28 votes) in the fifth round

--Votes of Dyanoba Dukre (105 votes) in the sixth round

--Votes of Nitin Kulkarni (125 votes) in the seventh round

--Votes of Kadri Shahed (197 votes) in the eighth round

-Votes of Pradeepdada Solunke (435 votes) in the ninth round

--Votes of Sanay Tayade Patil (591 votes) in the tenth round

--Votes of Shamrao Mane (1043 votes) in the 11th round

--Votes Manoj Patil (1090 votes) in the 12th round

Last time defeated Satish Patki

MLC Kale defeated BJP candidate Satish Patki in the 2017 elections.