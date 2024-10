Vilas Autade, Jagannath Kale and Sanjay Shirsat meet Manoj Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shinde Sena 'West' candidate, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, met Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange in Antarwali Sarati on Sunday, discussing key social and political issues that he shared on social media, igniting discussions in political circles. Concurrently, Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Vilas Autade from the Fulambri assembly constituency sought Jarange support for the upcoming elections. Congress MP Dr. Kalyan Kale's brother, Jagannath Kale, also visited Jarange to review his 25 years of work and request consideration for his candidacy, raising eyebrows among Mahavikas Aghadi leaders.